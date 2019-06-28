XRegister
28/06/2019 - 22:42 BST

Manchester City Linked Everton Vows Copa America Focus Amid Speculation

 




Manchester City target Everton has insisted he will only look at his future once his involvement in the Copa America is over.

The Gremio forward is currently turning out at the South American tournament for Brazil and has shone brightly.


 



Speculation over his future at club level has gone into overdrive and Manchester City have reportedly offered €40m plus €5m in bonus payments to take him to the Etihad Stadium.

Everton though is determined not to be distracted and is focusing on the Copa America, having told people around him not to feed him information over a possible transfer.
 


He also insisted that if he does leave Gremio he will do so knowing he always gave his all for the shirt.



The forward was quoted as saying by Brazilian daily Lance: "Whether I say goodbye or not, I always tried to honour Gremio's shirt.

"I am grateful to this club.
 


"We're still going to decide things.

"I told people connected with me that if there was any proposal here at the Copa America they should leave me alone to focus here.

"But I am happy because I am happy I have been able to repay everything they bet on me."

It remains to be seen if Gremio will agree to sell Everton following the conclusion of the Copa America.

Gremio currently sit in eleventh place in Brazil's Serie A after nine games.
 