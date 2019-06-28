Meat On Bones of Ravel Morrison To Sheffield United Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United have been in conversations with former Manchester United academy starlet Ravel Morrison, but it is unclear if a deal is in the offing for the midfielder, according to BBC Sheffield.



The 26-year-old made just six appearances for Ostersund before leaving the club at the end of the season after his four-and-half-month contract expired.













The attacking midfielder has played very little football over the last few years and has bounced around at clubs in Italy, Mexico and Sweden.



There are suggestions Sheffield United are considering taking a gamble on the mercurial talent as part of their plans to strengthen their squad this summer.





He was at Bramall Lane on Thursday, with speculation it is to hold talks over joining the Blades.







However, it is unclear whether Sheffield United have made any commitments.



Morrison was part of the Manchester United Youth Cup winning team of 2011, which also included present first team stars such as Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba.





He was considered a bright young talen,t but his off-field troubles have bogged him down despite opportunities at West Ham, QPR, Cardiff City and Lazio.

