06 October 2018

28/06/2019 - 12:37 BST

No Release Clause In Ajax Contract of Liverpool Linked Attacker

 




Liverpool and Sevilla linked winger Hakim Ziyech does not have a release clause written into his contract with Ajax, it has been claimed.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a terrific 2018/19 season at Ajax, scoring 21 goals and providing 24 assists in 49 appearances for the Dutch champions and the Champions League semi-finalists.  


 



Ziyech has been heavily linked with a move away from Ajax during the ongoing transfer window, with Liverpool repeatedly mooted as admirers, while Sevilla are prepared to snap him up.

There have been claims that the Moroccan has a €30m buy-out clause written into his Ajax contract, which has made him a hot commodity for several clubs this summer.
 


But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the winger has no buy-out clause written into his deal as Ajax do not have a policy of providing such clauses in their players' contracts.



It has been claimed his agent has negotiated with Ajax over his client’s departure and the club have set a €30m asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Ajax do keep their word or they look to earn a better fee if more clubs join the race to land Ziyech.
 


Sevilla are claimed to be prepared to meet the €30m figure, which other clubs may view as a shrewd piece of business.
 