XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 16:57 BST

Pep Guardiola Just Getting Started Feels Manchester City Legend

 




Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has hailed Pep Guardiola and believes there is more to come from the Spanish boss.

Guardiola has led the Citizens to six major accolades since being appointed as the man in charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016.  


 



His first term in charge of the club was considered a flop by many after Manchester City went trophyless in the 2016/17 season.

However, the Spaniard took the Manchester-based side to league glory in the following campaign, with the club gathering a record 100 points. They also added the EFL Cup to their trophy cabinet that year.
 


The 2018/19 season saw Manchester City's dominance grow even more after the club sealed a domestic treble. Goater, who made close to 200 appearances for the club, is confident that Guardiola will win more trophies for the team.



"I think there’s still more to come with Pep Guardiola and his never-say-die, his winning mentality to win", Goater told Manchester City's official website.

Pep is a serial winner and he has won so many finals.
 


He’s unbelievable so, as I say, we know that there’s more to come."

Manchester City will face Liverpool in the Community Shield final on 4th August before kicking off their league campaign against West Ham six days later.   
 