XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/06/2019 - 14:08 BST

Rangers New Boys Will Feel Benefits of Training Camp – Gers Legend

 




Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes that the team's training camp in Portugal is a good opportunity for new players to get to know their team-mates.

The Gers are currently preparing for the 2019/20 season, which is also Steven Gerrard's second season in charge of the club.  


 



The former Liverpool skipper led the Light Blues to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last term, gathering 78 points over the course of the campaign.

Rangers have signed six players in the summer transfer window so far as they hope to push Celtic for the title in the upcoming season.
 


The club's training camp in Portugal is a good chance for the new signings to get to know the team better according to Johnstone, who donned the Rangers colours for 14 years.



"The facilities over there are excellent and it is a chance for the new members of the squad to gel into the group", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.

"You are not just doing your training, having a bite to eat and then going up the road.
 


"You are with each other all the time, you are getting to know each other and you are building that fitness base as well as doing some tactical work as well."

Rangers will kick-off their 2019/20 campaign on 11th July against either of Prishtina or St Josephs in their first Europa League qualifier.   
 