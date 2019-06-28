Rangers New Boys Will Feel Benefits of Training Camp – Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes that the team's training camp in Portugal is a good opportunity for new players to get to know their team-mates.



The Gers are currently preparing for the 2019/20 season, which is also Steven Gerrard's second season in charge of the club.













The former Liverpool skipper led the Light Blues to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last term, gathering 78 points over the course of the campaign.



Rangers have signed six players in the summer transfer window so far as they hope to push Celtic for the title in the upcoming season.





The club's training camp in Portugal is a good chance for the new signings to get to know the team better according to Johnstone, who donned the Rangers colours for 14 years.







"The facilities over there are excellent and it is a chance for the new members of the squad to gel into the group", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.



"You are not just doing your training, having a bite to eat and then going up the road.





"You are with each other all the time, you are getting to know each other and you are building that fitness base as well as doing some tactical work as well."



Rangers will kick-off their 2019/20 campaign on 11th July against either of Prishtina or St Josephs in their first Europa League qualifier.

