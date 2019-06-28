Romelu Lukaku’s Agent Sets Up Meeting With Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Romelu Lukaku’s agent is set to hold talks with Manchester United to find a solution over his client’s future as Inter continue to push to land the striker this summer.



Manchester United have rejected Inter’s two-year loan offer of €10m with an mandatory purchase option for Lukaku and have made it clear that they want a straightforward transfer.













The Premier League giants want a fee in excess of €75m from Lukaku’s departure and have been insistent on earning hard cash from his departure.



Manchester United have also rejected Inter’s attempts to include a player in any deal to sign the striker this summer.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lukaku’s agent will soon meet the Manchester United decision makers to find a solution as the striker wants to leave the Premier League giants.







He is keen to stress the importance of Lukaku’s will to leave and the financial limitations of Inter.



For the moment, the Nerazzurri do not have the funds to accept Manchester United’s demands and pay a big fee up front for Lukaku.





The scenario could change if Inter manage to sell Mauro Icardi for big money, but for the moment the two clubs remain far away from reaching an agreement for the Belgian’s transfer.

