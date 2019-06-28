Serie A Pair Touch Base With Representatives of Aston Villa Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio and Udinese have made contact with the entourage of Aston Villa linked Baptiste Santamaria to discuss the possibility of signing him from Angers.



The 24-year-old was an integral member of the Angers side that finished 13th under Stephane Moulin in Ligue 1 during the recently concluded season.













As such, Santamaria has piqued the interest of a number of clubs in the summer transfer window, including newly-promoted Aston Villa from the Premier League.



Santamaria has also emerged as a target for several clubs in Italy, who want to sign him on a permanent deal to bolster their ranks this summer.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, both Lazio and Udinese have initiate contact with Santamaria’s entourage to discuss the possibility of a transfer.







It is claimed that Lazio have identified Santamaria as the ideal candidate to strengthen their midfield, but they are expected to face competition for his signature in the form of Udinese.



Despite the talk of wanting Santamaria, Aston Villa have yet to make an approach to sign him in the ongoing summer transfer window.





And it remains to be seen whether Villa firm up their interest in Santamaria, especially considering the contact established by Lazio and Udinese.



The Frenchman has a contract with Angers that runs until 2022.

