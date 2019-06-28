St James’ Park Amazing, Newcastle Fans Sensational – Former Magpies Star Won’t Forget

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United defender Kevin Mbabu has reflected on his Premier League debut for the Magpies against Chelsea by hailing the “amazing” atmosphere at St James’ Park.



Mbabu, who joined Newcastle from Servette in Switzerland in 2013, struggled to make an impact on Tyneside, before eventually moving back to his homeland with Young Boys.













The defender was named Player of the Year at Young Boys and has earned himself a move to Wolfsburg this summer in what has been a spectacular turnaround in his career.



And despite his difficulties adjusting to the Premier League, Mbabu still fondly remembers his stint at Newcastle United and the experiences from the English top flight.





The Switzerland international reflected on his full league debut against Chelsea during the 2015/16 season by hailing the atmosphere at St James’ Park as amazing.







Mbabu admitted he will never forget the atmosphere generated by the fans at Newcastle and went on to reveal the support made him think he wanted to play for the club throughout his life.



“It was amazing. I told myself 'today, it's me playing in-front of 52,000 fans and I will try and give everything'”, Mbabu told the Chronicle.





“The atmosphere was amazing because we scored the first goal. I will never forget the noise; it was sensational.



“I was telling myself 'wow, they sing for the team, they sing for me'.



“It gives you that little bit of strength, that extra metre to go and block that shot, or to go and do something good for the team.



“It really was amazing, after that game I was like 'wow, I want to play for Newcastle all my life'.”



Mbabu made 101 appearances for Young Boys over the last three seasons and also helped them secure their first league title in 32 years.

