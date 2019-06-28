Take The Hint – Rangers Legend Issues Advice To Gers Fringe Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has stressed that fringe players who do not have a future at Ibrox should take the hint and leave the club this summer.



The Gers have been busy in the summer transfer window, as Steven Gerrard continues to revamp his squad in a bid to usurp Celtic from the summit of Scottish football.













Rangers have already roped in seven players during the ongoing summer transfer window and could add to the list in the coming weeks.



However, the Old Firm giants are also expected to offload several fringe players, who may not have another season to prove their credentials at Ibrox.





And Johnstone has stressed that players who are not part of Gerrard’s plans for the upcoming season should take the hint and leave the club in the summer transfer window.







“There is nothing worse as a player than working away and training all week and then having nothing to show for it come a Saturday and you don’t even make the bench”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“Kyle Lafferty, Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt, Jordan Rossiter and Eros Grezda all missed the trip to Portugal and don’t seem to be in the plans.





“If the manager has made his position clear then I think players should take the hint this summer.”



The Gers legend also feels that Gerrard has been very open with his players and is sure they still have plenty of time to work with their representatives and find another club elsewhere.



“Steven has been straight with them and let them know his position early”, he continued.



“So they have plenty of time to work with their agents and come to an agreement to leave Rangers and then get themselves another club.”



Rangers signed Lafferty and Grezda last summer, but the duo look not to have won over Gerrard.

