This Is Childhood Dream – Leeds United Star Delights At Loan Switch

Leeds United attacker Jay-Roy Grot has expressed his delight after joining hometown club Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie on a season-long deal.



The 21-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road for the second season in a row by Marcelo Bielsa and has returned to his homeland for another loan spell.













Grot, who was on loan at VVV-Venlo last season, has now joined Vitesse in the Eredivisie in another season-long deal to continue enjoying regular first team football.



And following his return to the Netherlands with his hometown club, Grot has expressed his delight with the move by stressing it is a childhood dream come true for him.





The attacker also conceded the move to Vitesse will prove to be a huge step up for him, as they are a big club with huge ambitions.







However, Grot insisted he will do everything he can to contribute to the success of the club during the upcoming season in the Eredivisie.



“It feels great to join Vitesse because I was born in Arnhem and now I will be wearing the shirt of the club”, Grot told the club’s official website.





“It is a childhood dream come true for me because my heart is in Arnhem.



“Vitesse are a big and ambitious club.



"From the first moment the feeling is good here.



“It is a step up for me and I am going to give everything to contribute to the success of the club.”



Grot, who has two years remaining on his contract with Leeds, netted six goals for VVV-Venlo last season.

