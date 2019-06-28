This Is Why I Joined Rangers – Joe Aribo

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Aribo has opened up on his move to Rangers and revealed that Steven Gerrard was a major reason behind his decision to join the Scottish club.



The Gers announced the signing of the 22-year-old on Thursday, with the player penning a four-year contract.













The midfielder was involved in 14 goals for Charlton Athletic in League One last season, helping the Addicks gain promotion to the Championship.



Aribo has joined up with the rest of the team in Portugal, where the Scottish Premiership side are preparing for their new season.





Upon completing the final procedures for the transfer, the Englishman revealed how club manager Gerrard played an important role in his decision to move to Ibrox.







“It is a dream come true to play for a club the size of Rangers", Aribo told Rangers TV.



"I grew up watching them, I am buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get going.





“[I chose here] because of the size of the club of course, but also the manager.



"I had a chat with him and he persuaded me this was the best place to be at the moment and I trusted him.”



Charlton, who will ply their trade in the second tier of the English league system next season, were keen on keeping the central midfielder but failed to convince the youngster to sign a new deal with the club.



But now Aribo will look to kick on with his development under the guidance of Gerrard.

