06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/06/2019 - 14:24 BST

Tony Pulis Had Me Running Up Mountains – Leeds United Star On Pre-Season Difference

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford feels he has improved his fitness compared to last year's pre-season at Middlesbrough, where the players went running up mountains under Tony Pulis.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds from Middlesbrough on a club-record deal last summer, but struggled to make the desired impact as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.  



 



Bamford made just 22 appearances in the Championship due to injuries and will be eyeing making a better and decisive impact during the upcoming season.

And after returning to pre-season training at Thorp Arch, the Englishman feels that he has improved his fitness level compared to last season.
 


The striker revealed that he performed better during the yo-yo test at Leeds this summer than compared to what he achieved last summer, following his move from Middlesbrough, when he already had pre-season training under his belt.



Bamford also added that both teams approached pre-season in different ways and reflected on his experience with Pulis, who took his players up mountains last summer.

“Last year I was at Middlesbrough with Pulis and he did it differently. We went running up mountains”, Bamford told LUTV.
 


“When I joined [Leeds] last year, I’d had five weeks of pre-season and did the yo-yo when I arrived.

“This year I did the yo-yo first day with no pre-season and I beat it this year, so different things work different ways.

“If you see through a whole pre-season, then it stands you in good stead for the season and it’s hard if there’s injuries picked up, and you don’t have a proper pre-season, then I feel like you haven’t built the foundations properly to see you through.”

Bamford scored nine goals and registered two assists in the Championship last season.   
 