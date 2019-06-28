U23 Football Best You Can Hope For, Former Leeds Star Tells Tottenham Bound Jack Clarke

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Mills has warned Leeds United winger Jack Clarke that the most he will be able to hope for next season at Tottenham Hotspur is games with the Premier League side's Under-23s.



The teenager is poised to shift to London this summer to join the Lilywhites after Leeds and Tottenham agreed on a fee. Personal terms have also been agreed and the signing now is rated as merely a formality.













Mills, a former Leeds star, believes that Clarke needs game time and moving to Tottenham will not provide him with the first team chances he would receive if he stayed at Elland Road.



The former England defender has predicted that moving to north London will mean Under-23 football at best for the highly rated winger.





"He's too young, he is going to be nowhere near the first team, there's a lot of potential there, but at this stage it is very very raw and it is purely potential", former Leeds star Mills told Sky Sports.







"Next season he might've had 15-20 starts and had the opportunity to impress [at Leeds], he now goes to Tottenham and at best he's going to be in the U23 squad.



"Playing games week in week out is what he needs to do, I think this could actually send his career a bit backwards because he is not going to play football."





Clarke made just four starts for Leeds last season, but did feature on a regular basis from the bench and is highly rated at Elland Road.



Spurs are tipped to pay up to £10m for Clarke, while Leeds have also negotiated a sell-on clause and first refusal on any loan move.



