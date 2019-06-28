Wolves Sporting Director Addresses Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell has opened up on the club's transfer plans for the summer and revealed that there will be a limit to the signings made.



It was last year that Wolves gained promotion to the top tier of the English league system after winning the Championship.













However, the team also enjoyed a successful 2018/19 season, finishing seventh in the league and earning a place in the Europa League second qualifying stage.



Wolves also made it to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but lost 3-2 to league rivals Watford.





After making phenomenal improvements over the last two seasons, the club are now looking to build with what they have rather than bringing in too many players, according to Thelwell.







“We’re not expecting a huge amount of movement in or out, truth be known", the 45-year-old told Wolves' official website.



"I think we’ve got a very strong and solid group of players, and we want to build on the momentum and cohesion we’ve already got, and Nuno’s been very focused on that.





“Wholesale changes are not on the agenda, it’s small tweaks to allow us to keep the squad nice and fresh moving forwards.”



Wolves will face either Crusaders from Northern Ireland or B36 Torshavn from the Faroe Islands in the second qualifying stage of the Europa League.

