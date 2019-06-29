XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/06/2019 - 22:17 BST

22-Year-Old Manchester City Star Has Medical In France, Will Seal Ligue 1 Move

 




Manchester City talent Thierry Ambrose is set to join French side Metz after undergoing a medical with the club on Saturday.

The 22-year-old striker spent last term on loan at Lens in France and is now set to return to his homeland on a permanent basis with Metz.


 



According to French magazine France Football, Ambrose was at Metz on Saturday to undergo a medical with the club.

He is now set to put pen to paper to a four-year contract at the newly promoted Ligue 1 outfit.
 


Manchester City are poised to bank a sum of between €2m and €3m for Ambrose's services.



The Premier League champions drafted Ambrose into the youth ranks after signing him from Auxerre in 2013.

He was shipped out on loan to the Netherlands with NAC Breda in the 2017/18 campaign as Manchester City looked to secure regular game time to aid his development.
 


Ambrose clocked a total of 40 appearances for Lens over the course of last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Metz got a close-up look at Ambrose last term, with the club winning Ligue 2, while Lens finished fifth.
 