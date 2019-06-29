Arsenal Keen To Lose No Money On 30-Year-Old If Decision To Sell Taken

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal want to recoup the money they paid to Borussia Dortmund last year if they are to sell Manchester United linked striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang this summer, according to the Times.



The Gunners have a limited budget to work with this summer and if they want to exceed it will need to make up the difference in player sales.













Wilfried Zaha is a key target for Arsenal and the winger has told Crystal Palace that he wants to move to the Emirates this summer.



But Arsenal do not have the funds to match Crystal Palace’s £80m asking price for the winger, leading to speculation over whether a move is at all realistic in the coming months.





The Gunners are looking to offload players such as Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and the pair have been offered to clubs in Italy, but there have been no offers for the duo.







Aubameyang, 30, who finished the season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League, has been linked with a move away this summer with interest from China.



Arsenal are yet to decide whether to sell him to raise funds, but would want to recoup the £56m they paid to Borussia Dortmund if they have to let the striker go.





There is speculation that Manchester United are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, but Arsenal are likely to prefer a move away from the Premier League for the striker.



Chinese clubs are interested, but Arsenal’s financial demands for a player now 30 years old are likely to be a hindrance for them.

