06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/06/2019 - 21:51 BST

Arsenal Ready To Open New Contract Talks With Star Soon

 




Arsenal will open discussions over a new contract for Lucas Torreira when they meet the midfielder’s agent after the Copa America.

Torreira has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after just one season at Arsenal with a switch back to Italy being mooted.  


 



However, AC Milan have ended their interest in him after it became clear that the player would be unlikely to push for a transfer out of Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are happy to keep the player at the club and are prepared to offer him improved terms after a solid season where he made 50 appearances for the club.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, talks over a new deal will begin when Arsenal meet the player’s agent after the Copa America.



Torreira is currently away on national duty with Uruguay and does not want to be distracted at the moment.

The midfielder’s agent is likely to demand a contract worth €4m per year from Arsenal at the start of the negotiations.
 


With AC Milan ignored, Torreira is set to earn a new contract to continue at the Emirates next season.   
 