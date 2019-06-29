Aston Villa Set To Push Through Signing This Weekend

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have reached an agreement over a fee with Southampton for 23-year-old left-back Matt Targett and should complete the deal this weekend, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Targett was a bit part player at Southampton last season and made just 16 Premier League appearances for the south coast club.













The full-back emerged as a target for newly promoted Aston Villa this summer and the Villans have been in talks with the Saints for the defender’s signature.



The Midlands club have made quick progress in negotiations with Southampton and an agreement has been reached between the two clubs for Targett’s move to Villa Park.





Aston Villa have agreed to pay an initial fee of £14m for the full-back and Southampton could earn as much as £17m based on his performances at his new club.







Targett is expected to complete his move to Villa Park this weekend.



Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has been keen to add Premier League experienced players to his squad this summer.





Aston Villa are expected to do more business going forward as Smith looks to construct a squad good enough to survive their return to the top flight.

