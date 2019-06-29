Barcelona Keep Close Tabs On Tottenham Target, Could Make Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona could make a move for Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur target Donny van de Beek if they sell one of their key midfielders this summer.



Van de Beek has not ruled out leaving Ajax after enjoying a stellar season where he won the Dutch Eredivisie and played in the semi-finals of the Champions League.













The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Tottenham this summer and is on the hit list in north London, but Real Madrid are also alive to Van de Beek.



However, they are not the big team from Spain who want him, as according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are still very much in the race to sign Van de Beek in the coming months.





The Dutchman’s name has continued to be on Barcelona’s shortlist of potential recruits, but no concrete move is imminent at the moment.







Barcelona are already overstaffed with midfielders and are unlikely to sign one more if no one leaves.



There is speculation over the futures of Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal this summer and if either of the two leave, the club are likely to make a move for Van de Beek.





Ajax have slapped a €65m price tag on the Netherlands international.

