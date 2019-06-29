Bayern Munich Join Chase For Serie A Star Amid Manchester City Struggling To Close Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are prepared to give competition to Manchester City for the signature of Juventus defender Joao Cancelo this summer.



Cancelo has been a priority target for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola has been pushing the club to take the full-back to the Etihad ahead of next season.













The Portuguese is ready to move to the Premier League champions and Juventus are also open to selling him as long as a club agree to meet their €60m valuation of the player.



Manchester City have been reluctant to meet that price and they are far away from reaching an agreement to sign Cancelo from Juventus this summer.





As such there is an opening for other clubs to jump into the chase and, according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Bayern Munich are now showing interest.







The German champions have been keen to spend big to improve their squad this summer and Cancelo has emerged as a target.



It remains to be seen whether they agree to pay the €60m Juventus have been demanding to release the full-back.





Juventus are happy to keep the Portugal international at the club next season if their asking price is not met.

