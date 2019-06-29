XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/06/2019 - 11:47 BST

Celtic Make Extra Payment For Luca Connell, Bhoys Top Up Fee At Own Discretion

 




Celtic have paid as much as an English club would have had to fork out to snare Luca Connell from Bolton Wanderers, in a generous move.

The Scottish champions confirmed on Saturday morning that they have signed the 18-year-old midfielder on a four-year contract from Bolton.  


 



The youngster’s request to terminate his contract was rejected by Bolton's administrators, but Celtic took legal action which gave the Trotters no choice but to let Connell leave.

The Scottish champions were only slated to pay a £250,000 development fee to Bolton for Connell, but it has been claimed that they have forked out a larger sum.
 


Due to cross border rules, Celtic would have only had to pay around £250,000, but according to the Bolton News, the Bhoys have opted to be generous and pay more.



Bolton have earned a fee of around £350,000 and the extra payment was made at Celtic’s own discretion.

Connell broke into the Bolton squad last season and was a standout performer in a team that were relegated to League One.
 


He also trained with the senior Republic of Ireland squad earlier this summer and had attracted interest from a host of clubs in England.
 