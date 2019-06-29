Celtic Win Race For Luca Connell, Confirm Capture of Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have confirmed the capture of teenage midfielder Luca Connell, who was also linked with Leeds United, from Bolton Wanderers.



Connell was spotted at Parkhead earlier this week as it became clear that he was on his way to joining the Scottish champions this summer.













Bolton rejected the youngster’s request to terminate his contract and it is unclear what kind of transfer fee the two clubs have agreed upon, but the move has gone through.



The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has signed four-year contract with the Bhoys after undergoing a medical with the club this week.





The teenager has been flown to Austria where Celtic manager Neil Lennon is conducting a pre-season camp for his squad.







It remains to be seen whether the youngster manages to break into the Celtic team right away or takes his time to get used to his new surroundings in Glasgow.



Leeds were one of a host of clubs, including Rangers, linked with an interest, but Connell has decided to move north of the border to join Celtic.





He broke into the Bolton team last season and made his mark with his performances despite the club being relegated to League One.

