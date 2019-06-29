Championship Is Huge Challenge – New Nottingham Forest Boss Sabri Lamouchi

Follow @insidefutbol





New Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi has insisted that he is looking forward to the challenge of coaching in a difficult league such as the Championship.



Nottingham Forest sacked Martin O’Neill on Friday and within minutes they confirmed the appointment of the 47-year-old Frenchman as their new manager for next season.













The former France international has been out of work since Rennes sacked him in December last year, but he has bounced back to get a job in the second tier of English football.



Lamouchi admits that he feels immense pride in getting the opportunity to manage of club of Nottingham Forest’s history and stature in English football this summer.





He is looking forward to managing in the Championship, which he admits is not the most popular league followed in his homeland of France.







But the 47-year-old is aware of the challenges the league holds and the long and arduous nature of the competition.



Lamouchi told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I am very happy and very excited.





“They are a big football club in England with a huge history. I felt a lot of pride when they decided to invest in me.



“Being a coach of such a legendary club is a source of great pride for me and this even if they are in the Championship.



“The Championship is not necessarily known in France but it is a very long and difficult league and it is a huge challenge.



“I will approach it with a lot of ambition and determination.”



