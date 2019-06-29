Claim From Spain: Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy Calls Real Madrid, Offers Christian Eriksen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has been in touch with Real Madrid to offer them an opportunity to bid for midfielder Christian Eriksen.



Eriksen is entering the final year of his contract at Tottenham and has held off penning an extension as he looks to consider his options.













A move to Real Madrid has regularly been floated for the Denmark international and 12 months ago, Levy demanded €150m from Los Blancos to sell the player.



Spurs are now claimed to be looking for €70m and, according to Madrid-based daily Marca, Levy called Real Madrid general manager Jose Angel Sanchez several days ago to offer Eriksen.





Real Madrid declined to take Levy up on his proposal, but they have not written off bidding for Eriksen this summer.







The Spanish giants are keeping Eriksen in mind as an option in the event that neither Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek arrive this summer.



The midfielder is claimed to have made Real Madrid his priority, but Spurs are set to have to continue to wait to see if a bid will come.





Tottenham could also be put in a difficult position due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window.



Unlike Premier League clubs, La Liga sides did not choose to close their window early and as such, Real Madrid could make an offer for Eriksen at any point up until the start of September.



And if Eriksen has not signed a new deal, Spurs could be left with a tricky situation.

