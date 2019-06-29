Former Celtic Loan Star Timothy Weah Completes Lille Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic loan star Timothy Weah has completed a move to Lille.



Weah spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain and was keen to make his mark at the Parc des Princes upon his return.













However, PSG made clear he was surplus to requirements and now Weah has linked up with another Ligue 1 side in the shape of Lille.



Weah has put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Lille after passing a medical with the club.





The attacker insists he is happy to join Lille and feels that there is no reason he cannot aim to lift silverware with the French club, who will be competing in the Champions League next season.







"Joining LOSC, it's not nothing as this team had a great season last year because second place was a huge performance", Weah explained to his new club's official site.



"Playing in the Champions League is also a dream that I will be able to achieve.





"I want to score goals in my new colours and help this club win games and why not trophies!" the American international added.



Weah will be looking to clock up regular game time next season at Lille as he bids to kick on with his development.



The attacker could yet meet Celtic next term in the Champions League with Lille.

