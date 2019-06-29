He Can Reach Joao Felix Levels, Be One of World’s Best – Portuguese Coach Indicates Liverpool Mistake In Losing Rafael Camacho

Follow @insidefutbol





Portuguese coach Joao Machado has indicated that Liverpool have made a big mistake in letting Rafael Camacho go to Sporting Lisbon as he believes the 19-year-old can reach Joao Felix levels.



Felix, also 19 years old, has been marked out as one of the brightest talents in European football and Benfica are considering an offer of €126m from Atletico Madrid for their gem.













Camacho by contrast has cost Sporting Lisbon an initial €5m to sign from Liverpool, where he refused to sign a new contract after becoming disillusioned at a lack of opportunities under Jurgen Klopp.



Machado, who coached Camacho when he had a spell at Real Massama, is in no doubt Sporting Lisbon have pulled off a real coup.





Now a coach at Sintrense, Machado believes that Camacho can reach the same levels as Felix, a player he feels is comparable in his qualities to the former Liverpool star.







"It is always difficult to make comparisons", Machado admitted to Portuguese outlet Desporto ao Minuto.



"I think he has the ability to reach the level Joao Felix currently has and in terms of characteristics they are similar players, since they move very well, occupy the spaces very well.





"Rafael can get a little more unbalanced in 1 v 1s, but ends up not having the capacity to score as many goals."



The coach feels Camacho needs regular game time to reach his potential, which could see him become one of the world's best players, and has backed the youngster's decision to return to Sporting Lisbon.



"I believe he can get to one of the best clubs in Europe, he may become one of the best players in the world, he can do that.



"Now it is important that he is trusted, played regularly, and I think he has gone to the right club and league to stand out."



Liverpool boss Klopp gave Camacho just one minute of Premier League football last season, as a late substitute against Crystal Palace.

