I Think So – Leeds United Star Does Not See Future At Elland Road, Believes He Won’t Return

Leeds United attacker Pawel Cibicki believes that he will not go back to Elland Road this summer as Elfsborg will reach an agreement to keep him.



Cibicki was sent out on loan to the Swedish top flight side on a six-month loan deal at the start of the year – and it is now close to ending.













He has been deemed surplus to requirements at Elland Road and appears to have no future under Marcelo Bielsa, unless the Argentine has a change of heart.



Cibicki though is still in the dark over what will happen, though he insists Elfsborg know what he wants and he does believe he will stay.





"Elfsborg know what I want and that is the most important", he was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotboll Transfers.







"Then it is for the club to solve everything, so we will see what happens.



"I think so [that I will stay at Elfsborg].





"But you never know what happens", Cibicki added.



Leeds signed Cibicki from Swedish giants Malmo in 2017, but he only managed to break into the picture near the end of Thomas Christiansen's tenure as head coach.



He found his path blocked under Christiansen's successor Paul Heckingbottom and was loaned out for six months last summer to Norwegian side Molde.

