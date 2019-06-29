Incoming Coach Turns Tables In Race For Liverpool Star, Player Now Convinced of Move

Follow @insidefutbol





New Hertha Berlin coach Ante Covic has convinced Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic to continue at the Bundesliga club on loan next season.



Grujic spent last term on loan in the German capital and was a sensation for the club, instantly leading the Berliners to hold a desire to keep him for a further year.













The race for the Serbian midfielder has been fierce though, with Galatasaray wanting him in Turkey, while Hertha Berlin have had Bundesliga competition from Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen.



It had seemed Hertha Berlin would lose out, but the picture has now changed and Covic has played a key role in changing it.





Covic is due to take over as Hertha Berlin coach from 1st July and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, he has held talks with Grujic.







The 43-year-old has convinced the Liverpool star that another season in Berlin is the best option for him.



Covic operated as a midfielder in his playing career, turning out in Germany with Stuttgart, Nurnberg, Hertha Berlin, Bochum and Saarbrucken.





Re-signing Grujic will be a big boost for Hertha Berlin, who concluded early on that a permanent transfer from Liverpool was not feasible.

