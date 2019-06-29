Juventus In No Mood To Soften Stance On Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Joao Cancelo could continue at Juventus next season if Manchester City do not match the Italian champions’ asking price this summer.



Cancelo has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus, with Manchester City being his primary suitors in the ongoing transfer window.













Pep Guardiola has identified the Portuguese as one of his key targets and Manchester City have been in negotiations with Juventus over a possible agreement.



But the Premier League champions have been reluctant to meet Juventus’ asking price of €60m for Cancelo and are keen to bring that figure down.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus now could choose to not sell the player this summer as they are no longer under pressure to raise funds in the market.







They have agreed on a deal to sell Leonardo Spinazzola to Roma and are set to earn a substantial profit from his departure.



The pressure is off them to sell Cancelo this summer and they have no urgency to accept a negotiated fee for the full-back.





Unless they receive an offer of €60m, Juventus are not likely to let the defender leave this summer, putting the ball firmly into Manchester City's court.

