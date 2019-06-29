Leeds United Target Says Goodbyes At Training Ground, Will Join Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves winger Helder Costa has said his goodbyes to his team-mates and will join Leeds United next week, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has targeted Costa as someone he wants to bring in and the Yorkshire giants are set to grant the Argentine his wish.













Winger Costa said his goodbyes on Friday at Wolves' training base and will join Leeds on loan for the forthcoming campaign, dropping back down to the Championship.



It remains to be seen whether Leeds have managed to include an option to buy in the loan agreement.





Bielsa has been keen to land wingers this summer and will be delighted at Costa coming through the door before the Whites head off on their pre-season tour.







Leeds are due to travel to Australia, where they will play two friendlies, as they shape up for the season.



Costa, who bid farewell at Wolves' training ground on Friday. will be expected to be on display Down Under, with one of Leeds' friendly fixtures coming against rivals Manchester United.





Wolves paid £13m to sign Costa after an initial loan spell, but boss Nuno has now deemed the winger surplus to requirements.

