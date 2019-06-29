Ligue 1 Side Want PSG To Get Involved In Race For Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille are hopeful that Paris Saint-Germain will become involved in the race for the signature of Liverpool wing target Nicolas Pepe.



The 24-year-old winger is likely to leave the French club this summer and several outfits are interested in getting the attacker on board ahead of next season.













Links with Liverpool have persisted despite suggestions that the Reds are not interested in Pepe, with the situation around the European champions' interest unclear.



Inter and Atletico Madrid are further suitors and the duo have lodged bids with Lille to capture the Ivory Coast international.





Lille are keen for more clubs to be involved in the saga and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they are hopeful that PSG will get into the mix to sign the winger ahead of next season.







The Parisians have been keeping tabs on the player but they are yet to make any concrete move to land him.



However, Lille believe PSG are still interested and will enter into the race in the coming days and weeks.





The French club are demanding a fee in excess of €80m for the winger this summer.

