Norwich City Closing In On Belgian Defender

Norwich City are poised to snap up Rocky Bushiri, with the young defender closing in on a summer move to Carrow Road.



The Belgium Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Eupen and clocked regular game time, making an impression at the Kehrwegstadion.













Bushiri made 33 appearances at Eupen during the course of his spell, as he quickly established himself, but his future has been subject to speculation this summer.



And he is set to make the switch to England as, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the 19-year-old is closing in on joining Norwich.





The Premier League new boys are set to pay a fee of €100,000 to Belgian side KV Oostende for the teenager's services.







He came through the youth ranks at the Belgian outfit, breaking into the senior side in 2017.



Norwich are preparing for a campaign in the top flight after winning promotion from the Championship last season, but it remains to be seen whether Bushiri will slot into the first team or be drafted into the Under-23 ranks.





The young defender has been capped by Belgium at both Under-19 and Under-21 level.

