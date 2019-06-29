Norwich City Make Move For Preston Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City have slapped in an offer for Preston North End winger Callum Robinson, according to Sky Sports News.



The Canaries are set to have a busy summer transfer window as they look to construct a squad to survive in the Premier League next season.













Daniel Farke wants to add more attacking talent to his squad ahead of the season and Norwich have been keen to pick up players from the Championship in the window.



Robinson has emerged as a target for the Canaries this summer and the club have now made a concrete move to land him from Preston.





Norwich have now taken a big step in their bid to land the player and slapped an offer on Preston’s table for the 24-year-old winger.







The newly promoted Premier League outfit have offered £6m to Preston for the wide man this summer.



Norwich are hopeful that they will be able to reach an agreement with Preston for the signature of Robinson.





The Republic of Ireland international scored 13 goals in 28 appearances last season for Preston.

