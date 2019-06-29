Nottingham Forest Job Not Step Back Insists Sabri Lamouchi

Follow @insidefutbol





New Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi does not believe that taking up a managerial job in the Championship is a step back in his career.



Nottingham Forest confirmed the appointment of the former Rennes boss as their new head coach minutes after they sacked Martin O’Neill on Friday.













Lamouchi has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Rennes in December last year and has also managed the Ivory Coast and El Jaish in Qatar in an eclectic coaching career thus far.



The Frenchman insisted that his coaching career is a testament to the fact that he loves taking up challenges and managing Nottingham Forest will be no different.





He does not feel that he has taken a step back in his career by agreeing to coach in the Championship.







Lamouchi told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I have never stopped, since the beginning of my coaching career, from challenging myself.



“I coached one of the greatest national teams in Africa, started in the Middle East, in Qatar and then went to Rennes.





“I had in front of me people of serious ambition and determination. It is not a step back at all.”



He insisted that the objective is to get Nottingham Forest back into the Premier League and is aware many have tried and failed in the endeavour before him.



But Lamouchi stressed that he is going to put in his all to make sure Nottingham Forest are in the reckoning for promotion.



He said: “There is only one [objective] – to get Nottingham Forest where they should be.



“Many people have tried to do the same.



“Will we be great there? I don’t know but what I know is that I have only one desire – to put all my energy into it.”

