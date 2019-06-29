Official: Manchester United Confirm Aaron Wan-Bissaka Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.



The Premier League giants reached an agreement over a fee with Crystal Palace earlier this week and the player underwent a medical on Thursday before completing the formalities of the transfer.













Manchester United have agreed to pay an up front fee of £45m and another £5m in add-ons to Crystal Palace for the full-back’s transfer.



Wan-Bissaka was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target and the defender has expressed his delight at joining the 20-time Premier League champions after just a season-and-a-half of senior football at Crystal Palace.





Speaking to the club’s official website, the defender said: “It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.







“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad.



“I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”





Solskjaer is also convinced about the 21-year-old full-back’s talent and is confident that he will make his mark at Manchester United moving forward.



The Manchester United manager said: “Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League.



“He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.



“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age.



“I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”



A product of the Crystal Palace academy, Wan-Bissaka made 46 senior appearances for the club before leaving for Old Trafford.

