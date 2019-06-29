Preston North End Deny Receiving Norwich Offer For Callum Robinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Championship club Preston North End have denied receiving any bids for their winger Callum Robinson this summer.



The 24-year-old winger had a solid last season in the Championship, scoring 12 goals in 27 appearances for Preston over the course of the league campaign.













The attacker has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and newly promoted side Norwich City are keen on snaring him away from Preston.



The club reportedly tabled a bid with Preston for the winger, but the Championship club have now denied the existence of such an offer.





They stressed that the club have received no bids for any of their players thus far this summer.







A statement on their Twitter feed read: “Contrary to reports in the media, Preston North End can confirm that they have no bids on the table for any of their players.”



It remains to be seen whether Norwich are interested in landing the Preston winger this summer.





Robinson is now entering the final year of his contract at Preston and is due back for training on Wednesday.

