Southampton Bound Che Adams Will Fly In Premier League Insists League One Club Chairman

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has backed Southampton target Che Adams to easily handle the step up to the Premier League.



Southampton are keen to sign the striker from Birmingham City and are tipped to complete a £15m swoop early next week.













The Premier League side wanted Adams in the January transfer window, but were unable to convince Blues to part with the 22-year-old.



They now look set to get their man and MacAnthony, who saw the striker up close when he turned out for Sheffield United in League One, has no doubt Adams will cut the Premier League mustard.





"£15-16 good number millions wise, plus add-ons", MacAnthony wrote on Twitter, adding: "Think the boy will fly in the prem imo."







Adams netted 22 times in the Championship for Birmingham last term.



He scored a brace against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United and Tony Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers, while hitting hat-tricks against Hull City and QPR.





Adams, who has made over 100 appearances at Championship level, will be looking to impress Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl over the course of pre-season, if he as expected completes a move to St Mary's.

