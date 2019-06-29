Sunderland Don’t Rate Marcus Maddison – Peterborough Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has claimed Sunderland will not bid for Marcus Maddison as they do not rate him.



Speculation over a potential move for Maddison to Sunderland has repeatedly swirled, while Hull City have also been linked with the creative player.













MacAnthony, who rates Maddison highly and has consistently talked up his qualities, does not see a genuine nature to the Sunderland links however.



The Posh supremo is not convinced that Sunderland rate Maddison and as such is not expecting an offer from the Black Cats.





Asked on Twitter when Maddison will join the Black Cats, MacAnthony shot back: "He won't as they don't rate him, so wouldn't be interested in him."







Sunderland are tipped to recruit over the summer months as they look to go again under Jack Ross in League One.



MacAnthony has previously indicated that Sunderland's director of football operations does not rate Maddison, though it remains to be seen if the picture might change if John Park comes in as director of football.





Park, a former Celtic recruitment supremo, could take a different view of Maddison.



MacAnthony is reluctant to lose Maddison's services, but the playmaker does have a release clause in his Peterborough contract.

