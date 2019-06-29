XRegister
X
06 October 2018

29/06/2019 - 21:25 BST

Why Abandon A Perfect Relationship – Newcastle Target Signs New Benfica Deal

 




Newcastle United linked Andre Almeida has put pen to paper to a new contract at Benfica and insists he saw no reason to end a perfect relationship.

The right-back has been linked with several clubs over the course of the summer, including Premier League giants Newcastle.


 



But Almeida appears to have taken any ideas of a summer move off the table by putting pen to paper to a contract to keep him at the Estadio da Luz until 2023.

The right-back insists as he is happy at Benfica he saw no reason to change clubs as a result.
 


Almeida told Benfica's in-house TV channel: "It has been eight years in this shirt and it has been a perfect relationship.



"When you find the perfect relationship, why abandon it?

"Extending this relationship also gives me more confidence to do my job, and that people believe in me is very important", the right-back added.
 


Almeida has clocked up a whopping 250 appearances for Benfica during his time at the club, picking up 13 trophies, of which five were Portuguese league titles.

Benfica signed the 28-year-old from fellow Portuguese side Belenenses in 2011 and he has been capped by Portugal on eight occasions.
 