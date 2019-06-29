You’ve Exposed The Tanguy Ndombele Sale Secret – Lyon President Hits Back On Claim On Tottenham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has hit back at suggestions he is keen to offload Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham Hotspur due to issues with the player's behaviour.



Tottenham are holding talks with Lyon in a bid to agree a deal to sign the France international midfielder, with both Aulas and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy proving to be tough negotiators.













Lyon have no financial need to sell following the departure of Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid and former Les Gones goalkeeper Nicolas Puydebois has floated the idea that there is a specific reason Aulas wants to offload Ndombele.



Puydebois believes that there may be issues with Ndombele's behaviour in the dressing room and as such, Aulas wants to sell, but not to make it appear he is keen to do so.





Now the Lyon president has hit back and took to Twitter to write: "Nicolas Puydebois has exposed the grand secret of Aulas' transfer window!







"In the series of nonsense in public, Nico has surpassed himself.



"Tanguy is a great talent, is one exquisite boy, that we would like to keep, but it is always the player who decides!"





Tottenham are claimed to be closing in on Ndombele, but Aulas has been clear that the midfielder will not leave for an amount below the sum at which he values him.



Both Juventus and Manchester United have also been linked with the Lyon midfielder, but with Tottenham in pole position, have work to do if they are to land him.

