Aston Villa and Norwich Push For Senegal International, Face Ligue 1 Competition

Aston Villa and Norwich City have opened talks with French Ligue 1 side Reims over the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.



The shot-stopper has been linked with a move away from Reims this summer and the French outfit have already slapped an asking price on his head.













Reims want to earn €10m if they are forced to sell Mendy, who is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.



Now interest in the player has become something concrete as, according to French radio station RMC, both Aston Villa and Norwich have opened talks with Reims.





There is also interest from clubs in France in Mendy.







Rennes are interested and have had a bid refused, while Montpellier have started to make efforts to put a deal in place for Mendy.



However, both Aston Villa and Norwich are likely to have greater financial resources than the Ligue 1 pair, meaning Mendy may well have a more lucrative offer to move to the Premier League.





Mendy was snapped up by Reims in 2016 and helped the club win promotion to the top flight in 2018.

