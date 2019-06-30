XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2019 - 16:26 BST

Barcelona Confirm Departure, Player Set For Leeds United

 




Barcelona have confirmed that B team striker Rafa Mujica is leaving the club, with the Spaniard now set to make the move to Leeds United.

Mujica's contract at the Camp Nou is due to expire today and Barcelona confirmed on Sunday that he will leave at the end of his contract, along with three other players.


 



The striker departs Barcelona without having managed a senior team appearance, with the hitman turning out for the club's B team.

He has been linked with Leeds and, according to Catalan daily Sport, the Whites will be his team next season.
 


Mujica will make the switch to Elland Road to play under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



The Spaniard made 33 appearances for Barcelona B over the course of last season, scoring seven goals.

Mujica bagged a hat-trick on the fifth matchday.
 


It is unclear whether Bielsa will draft him into the first team squad at Leeds, or slot him into the Under-23 ranks; Leeds Under-23s won the Professional Development League North last term, as well as the national final.
 