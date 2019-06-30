XRegister
30/06/2019 - 23:23 BST

Don’t Know If There’s Anyone Like Him – Tottenham Star With Warm Words For Coach

 




Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has heaped praise on goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez, insisting that he doubts there is another like the Spaniard.

The 27-year-old Argentine has been working with Jimenez from the very beginning of his stint with the Lilywhites in 2017 and insists that it has been a pleasure for him.  


 



The former Southampton shot-stopper took time to insist that as a goalkeeper he gets a lot of time with his goalkeeping coach, and is of the view that working with Jimenez is a pleasure.

“As goalkeepers, we share most of the time with each other, with Toni. It’s a pleasure", Gazzaniga told his club's official website.
 


Gazzaniga admits that he does receive advice from the other goalkeepers on the books at Spurs, while he rates Jimenez as an amazing teacher of what is needed between the sticks.



"The other goalkeepers give me so much advice, teach me so much. I try to learn from what they say, try to give my best and put that onto the pitch", the Tottenham star said.

"Toni as well… I don’t know if there is another coach like Toni. He’s amazing.”
 


Gazzaniga managed a total of eleven appearances for Tottenham last term, even clocking 90 minutes in a Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven.
 