Genoa Put Wall Around Sheffield United Target

Genoa have set their face against selling striker Christian Kouame, who has been linked with Sheffield United, this summer.



Kouame has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer due to his impressive displays for Genoa last term. Bologna, Roma and Napoli have been linked with wanting to keep him in Italy, while Sheffield United are mooted as Premier League suitors.













Despite scoring just four goals in 38 Serie A games last term, Kouame is viewed as essential by Genoa coach Aurelio Andreazzoli; he was scouted by West Ham last term.



The former Empoli boss believes he cannot afford to lose Kouame's services and as such, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Genoa have resolved not to sell.





Genoa will resist offers for Kouame as they look to make sure he is at Andreazzoli's disposal when the new Serie A season rolls around.







With Genoa looking to reject all offers, it remains to be seen if any of Kouame's suitors can put forward a proposal the club deem irresistible.



Genoa signed Kouame from fellow Italian club Cittadella in the summer of 2018.





Still just 21 years old, the young striker has been capped by the Ivory Coast at Under-23 level; he has played all his club football in Italy.

