Is That Official – Bundesliga Club’s Coach Reacts To Missing Out On Liverpool Star

Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt has reacted to the news his side are set to miss out on the signing of Liverpool's Marko Grujic.



The Serbian midfielder turned heads with his performances in a loan spell at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga last season.













As a result there has been a scramble for his signature this summer, with Hertha Berlin wanting him back, Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt eyeing swoops, and Galatasaray wanting to take him to Turkey.



Hertha Berlin are set to win the race to take Grujic on loan again though, meaning Werder Bremen coach Kohfeldt misses out on a key target.





Told about where Grujic is heading, Kohfeldt was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: "Marko is a good player, but we will keep pursuing our plan A."







Kohfeldt though added: "Is that official with Grujic?"



Grujic is set to continue his development in the German capital, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sure to keep a close eye on how he does in his second season in the Bundesliga.





Klopp made Grujic the first signing of his reign as Liverpool boss, in early 2016.

