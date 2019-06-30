Lazio Step On Accelerator, Put Finishing Touches To Bid For Liverpool Targeted Turkey Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are putting the finishing touches to an offer for Liverpool target Dorukhan Tokoz, as they bid to steal a march in the race for his signature.



Dorukhan is a man in demand this summer following a season of real personal progress and development at Turkish giants Besiktas.













A number of clubs across Europe have shown interest in the 23-year-old over the course of the last month, with notably European champions Liverpool mooted to be keen.



Lazio though do not want the Turkish midfielder to slip through their fingers and, according to Turkish broadcaster aSPOR, are putting the finishing touches to a €12m bid.





Whether the offer is enough to convince Besiktas to sell Dorukhan remains to be seen.







The Italians though appear serious in their interest in the midfielder and want to take him to Rome this summer.



Besiktas only signed Dorukhan last year from fellow Turkish side Eskisehirspor, but he has wasted no time in making an impression in Istanbul.





Dorukhan won his first senior Turkey cap in March when he turned out against Albania, while he scored his first international goal earlier this month, against Iceland in Reykjavik.

