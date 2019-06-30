XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2019 - 16:03 BST

Lazio Step On Accelerator, Put Finishing Touches To Bid For Liverpool Targeted Turkey Star

 




Lazio are putting the finishing touches to an offer for Liverpool target Dorukhan Tokoz, as they bid to steal a march in the race for his signature.

Dorukhan is a man in demand this summer following a season of real personal progress and development at Turkish giants Besiktas.


 



A number of clubs across Europe have shown interest in the 23-year-old over the course of the last month, with notably European champions Liverpool mooted to be keen.

Lazio though do not want the Turkish midfielder to slip through their fingers and, according to Turkish broadcaster aSPOR, are putting the finishing touches to a €12m bid.
 


Whether the offer is enough to convince Besiktas to sell Dorukhan remains to be seen.



The Italians though appear serious in their interest in the midfielder and want to take him to Rome this summer.

Besiktas only signed Dorukhan last year from fellow Turkish side Eskisehirspor, but he has wasted no time in making an impression in Istanbul.
 


Dorukhan won his first senior Turkey cap in March when he turned out against Albania, while he scored his first international goal earlier this month, against Iceland in Reykjavik.
 