Leeds United Putting Loan Target Through Medical Paces

Leeds United are putting Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White through his medical paces today, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay.



Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa wants another centre-back added to the ranks to provide competition for Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper.













The Yorkshire giants are focusing on loans from Premier League clubs as they aim to keep summer spending down, and they have zeroed in on White.



White, on the books at Premier League side Brighton, is undergoing a medical with Leeds today as he closes on a loan move.





If the deal goes through, White will spend the entire 2019/20 campaign on loan at Elland Road.







White, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Peterborough United.



Leeds are also closing in on the loan capture of Wolves winger Helder Costa, as they bid to continue strengthening their squad, while Jack Harrison is due to rejoin on loan.





The Whites are looking to do as much business as possible before they leave for their pre-season trip to Australia.

