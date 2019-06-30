Leeds United Struggling To Progress Swoop For Rangers Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's pursuit of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, who is also on Rangers' radar for a loan return, has not made significant progress.



Kent shone under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox last season and the Gers have been keen to welcome him back for another stint.













However, there is substantial competition for Kent's signature, with Leeds also being firmly in the mix to snap him up, Whites director of football Victor Orta being a confirmed fan.



Whether a move to Elland Road will happen though is unclear as, according to former Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Phil Hay, the Whites' swoop for Kent has not made much progress.





Leeds are set to sign winger Helder Costa on loan from Wolves, while there has been speculation that Jack Clarke will return to the club on loan when he joins Tottenham Hotspur.







With Jack Harrison also poised to come in on loan once again, from Manchester City, Leeds will be well-stocked with wingers.



Kent is expected to move on from Liverpool again this summer, with the winger not having any route into Jurgen Klopp's first team plans yet.





Whether Gerrard might be able to tempt Kent back to Ibrox for another loan spell remains to be seen, but the Gers are due to start their season early next month with the opening Europa League qualifying rounds.

