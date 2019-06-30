XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/06/2019 - 20:43 BST

Man Utd Not Ruled Out As Late Surprise As Tottenham Finalise Tanguy Ndombele Fee But Have Contract Work To Do

 




Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement on a transfer fee with Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele, but with personal terms yet to be ironed out, Manchester United trying to hijack the deal cannot be discounted, it has been claimed in France.

Spurs finally have an agreement for Ndombele following intense talks with Lyon and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the Premier League club will pay an initial €62m.


 



The agreement also contains add-ons to the tune of €10m, which Lyon believe should be easily reached as they depend on Tottenham qualifying for the Champions League.

While the transfer fee is agreed, Tottenham have though not yet finalised personal terms with the player.
 


Much work has been done on a contract, but there are still several details that are unresolved and must be agreed.



Meetings will be held in the coming hours to finalise the contract for Ndombele to sign.

While the contract is not signed however, there remains an opening for other clubs.
 


It is claimed Paris Saint-Germain will not try to hijack the deal as they focus on other priorities, while Juventus are out of the race due to the imminent signing of Adrien Rabiot.

Manchester United though are the potential surprise package.

The Red Devils making a late move for Ndombele has not been ruled out, however at present they are claimed to be focused on resolving Paul Pogba's situation.
 

 