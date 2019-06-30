XRegister
X
06 October 2018

30/06/2019 - 14:35 BST

Meeting Scheduled – Developments Possible In Chase For Arsenal and Tottenham Target William Saliba

 




Developments could happen next week in the transfer saga around Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target William Saliba.

Saint-Etienne are prepared to let the highly-rated 18-year-old centre-back move on this summer, but only on their terms.


 



Arsenal have made a bid, but it has yet to meet Saint-Etienne's expectations, while Les Verts also want Saliba sending back on loan for next season.

Tottenham are also keeping an eye on the situation and have been tipped to put in an offer for Saliba soon.
 


Developments could happen soon as Arsenal continue talks, with a key meeting scheduled for early next week, according to Yahoo Sports France.



Arsenal will be looking to make progress in their bid to snap up Saliba, with the Gunners sure to be wary of Tottenham's interest.

The teenage defender is a product of Saint-Etienne's youth set-up and the club have been easing him into first team action.
 


Saliba has been capped by France at every youth level from Under-16s to Under-20s.
 